Deciphering the new American game in Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has announced an agreement between Russia, the US and Jordan to hold a meeting on tensions in southern Syria.

He stressed that officials from three countries in Amman would come together to discuss the condition of Southwest Syria.

This is while the United States has threatened Damascus that if it violates ceasefire and runs military operations in the southwest of Syria, it will face consequences by Washington.

The truth is that since the southern axis of Syria has a high strategic importance, the US has concentrated its efforts on expelling resistance forces from this area. One of the most important factors in this axis is that it shares borders with the occupied lands and Jordan. Americans are deeply concerned about the proximity of the Resistance group to the occupied territories, in particular the occupied Golan.

The most important provinces in the southern Syria are Suida, Daraa and Quneitra, which, according to previous agreements, are also subject to ceasefires for their high tensions. However, the Syrian army and Syrian resistance group have not provided any guarantees to the parties involved in various political negotiations not to carry out military operations against terrorists in these areas.

So, if today the Syrian army emphasizes the need to carry out its anti-terrorist operations against the Takfiris in the southern Syria, namely, the provinces of Daraa, Qunayitra and Suida, this is because the terrorist groups in these regions, such as the Jabhat al-Nusra, are not subject to a ceasefire agreement. The Syrian army has the right, in accordance with the law, to target the Takfiri bases at any given time and place in the name of the country’s national security.

Quneitra, once again, is one of the most important provinces in southern Syria for its close proximity to the occupied territories. The Zionist military intervention in Quneitra during the Syrian crisis and the rescue of the injured terrorists are among the actions that Tel Aviv carried out in that province.

This is while part of the Takfiri terrorist group bases in the southern axis of Syria and on the Jordanian border are supported by the authorities. According to sources, a terrorist group, called the "South Front", is led by Jordan and through the Al-Muk operation room. That is why Jordanian authorities insist that the Syrian army coordinate its operations against the Takfiris on the South Front with Jordan.

In addition to the Quneitra, as has been said before, the Daraa province is also located in the southern axis of Syria. In Daraa province, the gunmen are with the Khalid ibn al-Walid Army, who swore allegiance to ISIS. The group controls several villages and settlements near the Occupied Golan and border with Jordan, and have been able to continue to dominate these areas, despite the attacks by Jordanian-backed terrorists.

According to what the Syrian media has announced, this is not the only terrorist group of the Jabhat al-Nusra or the Tahrir al-Sham which is located on the southern axis, but there are other terrorist groups in this direction whose target the Syrian army is clearing areas of all these groups, and not just Jabhat al-Nusra.

According to the latest news and reports, in addition to Jabhat al-Nusra, Free Army and Ahrar al-Sham groups are also on the southern axis, especially in Daraa and Quneitra.

In addition to all the above, the US is especially counting on the southern axis of Syria. Syrian military commanders believe that the United States and its allies are eyeing the Southern Syria to change at least a militarized balance of power.

