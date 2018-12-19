Most Syrian territories liberated from terrorists

In a speech on Tuesday at the Russian Defense Ministry, Putin said that Russia is determined to continue the war against terrorism and to provide all kinds of support to Syria in this regard.

Shoygu: Main part of Russian forces participating in fighting terrorism in Syria has withdrawn

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu announced the completion of the withdrawal of the main part of the Russian forces that had been participating in fighting terrorism in Syria.

During a meeting at the Ministry attended by President Putin, Shoygu said that Moscow finished the process of reducing its military presence in Syria to the level needed to carry out operations now that the Syrian Arab Army established control over the majority of Syrian territory.

The Minister said the forces withdrawn do not belong to the Hmeimim and Tartous bases, and that the Russian Aerospace Forces reduced operations in Syria from around 100-120 sorties per day to 2-4 operations per week, most of them are reconnaissance operations for gathering intelligence.

SANA/MNA