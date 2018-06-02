Muallem thanks Iran's aid, says US presence in Syria 'illegitimate'

DAMASCUS, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem on Sat. thanked Iran for their advisory help in fighting terrorism, adding that the presence of US forces in Syria is 'illegitimate'.

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem said that handing over a list on the names of members in the committee of discussing the current constitution, supported by the Syrian government, to Ambassadors of Russia and Iran in Damascus came in light of an agreement that stipulates for handing the list to the Russian and Iranian sides being guarantor states of Astana track.

Al-Muallem added at a press conference, “we sent 50 names, the Syrian state should have the majority in any number which will be agreed upon, and the committee’s decisions should be taken unanimously.”

He affirmed that the mission of UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is restricted to facilitating the discussions which will be held in the framework of the committee of discussing the current constitution.

Al-Muallem said that Iran has stood by Syria since the very beginning of the crisis in that fight against terrorism and “we thank the Iranian people and leadership for their help.”

“Since the beginning of the crisis, Iran has supported Syria in the war against terrorism backed and financed regionally and internationally… [there is] no Iranian military presence on the Syrian territories; rather there are advisers who work by the side of the Syrian Arab Army,” Al-Moallem added.

He went on to say that Syria is a sovereign state and it will cooperate with whoever it wishes on counterterrorism.

Al-Muallem affirmed that Article No. 15 of the Constitution prohibits confiscating any property if it is not for the public benefit… the Law No. 10 is a necessity after liberating al-Ghouta from terrorism because the terrorist organizations have burnt the properties’ records and manipulated the private properties and these properties should be organized to return the rights to their owners.

“We are the most careful to return the displaced people to their homes and we will provide all facilitations to those who want to return,” al-Moallem added.

Al-Muallem affirmed that the presence of US forces in Syria is illegitimate as they must withdraw from al-Tanf area and any other Syrian territory.

“Do not believe any statements on an agreement about the south of Syria unless the US forces withdraw from al-Tanf area,” he said.

SANA/MNA