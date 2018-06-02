Larijani sends message to 11th World Zoroastrian Congress

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani sent an official message to the 11th World Zoroastrian Congress held in Perth, Australia.

The message was delivered by the Zoroastrian community representative in the Parliament Esfandiyar Ekhtiyari.

“The 11th World Zoroastrian Congress is a perfect opportunity for explaining and revisiting the main goals of this monotheistic religion, namely Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds,” Larijani wrote.

“Monotheist Iranians have long sought good intentions and righteousness and have properly tried to promote these beliefs,” he added.

Talks among followers of divine religions is always praiseworthy when aimed to promote understandings and encourage peace and morality, the message read.

“I hope that such discussion sessions would continue and be accompanied by increasing success and valuable achievements for the salvation and progress of future generations,” he concluded.

The congress has started on Friday and will continue to June 4.

MAH