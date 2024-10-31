Iran expresses sympathy with Spain over deadly floods

In a statement on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh conveyed the message of sympathy and solidarity of the Iranian people with the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

At least 59 people are feared to have died after torrential rains hit southern and eastern Spain on Tuesday, bringing flash floods that raged through towns and cut off roads and rail lines.

The devastating floods in eastern and southern Spain have killed at least 95 people, prompting the Spanish government to declare three days of national mourning.

Authorities have warned that the adverse weather conditions may persist.

