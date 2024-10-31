  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2024, 11:00 PM

Iran expresses sympathy with Spain over deadly floods

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has expressed condolences following severe flooding in Spain, which has killed dozens of people in eastern and southern regions of the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh conveyed the message of sympathy and solidarity of the Iranian people with the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

At least 59 people are feared to have died after torrential rains hit southern and eastern Spain on Tuesday, bringing flash floods that raged through towns and cut off roads and rail lines.

The devastating floods in eastern and southern Spain have killed at least 95 people, prompting the Spanish government to declare three days of national mourning.

Authorities have warned that the adverse weather conditions may persist.

