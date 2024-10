Earlier reports said North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile, presumably an ICBM, from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of ​​Japan at approximately 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT Wednesday), Sputnik news agency reported.

According to the Japanese government, the missile flew 1,000 kilometers at an altitude of 7,000 kilometers. Its altitude and flight duration were the highest for all launches.

