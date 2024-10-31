Iran, Algeria FMs hold talk on latest developments in region

During the phone talk, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest and the latest developments in the region.

Iranian and Algerian diplomats reviewed the current developments in the region and the dangerous conditions resulting from the Zionist regime's continued genocide in Gaza and aggression against Lebanon.

Araghchi and Attaf emphasized the need for effective and coordinated international efforts, especially within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and considered the upcoming summit of Arab-Islamic heads of state an important opportunity in this respect.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi expressed his gratitude for Algeria's strong stance in supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon, condemning the recent aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran and supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran's request to hold a UN Security Council meeting on this issue.

Algerian foreign minister, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and added that the two countries’ official share a common view on the issue of Palestine.

