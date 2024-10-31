  1. Iran
Iranian border guards foil terrorists' plot in SE

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Iranian border guards have thwarted a plot by the members of a terrorist group infiltrating into the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The police information center of the province issued a statement, saying the terrorist group members fired at a police station in the Sarkur area of Sarbaz County in an attempt to infiltrate but failed.

Accordingly, the terrorists fled from the area after facing a resolute response by Iranian border guards.

The police statement said that efforts are underway to nab and arrest the Jaish al-Adl terrorists.

This comes just days after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the arrest of four people in connection with Saturday’s terrorist attack by the Jaish al-Adl outfit in the city of Taftan in the southeast of the country.

The Jaish al-Adl group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place after its members opened fire at two police vehicles in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan, leaving at least 10 personnel dead.

