Iran to certainly respond to Israel attack

Iran would certainly respond to the aggression of the Zionist regime, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said in an interview with Al Mayadeen.

"Since more than 40 years ago, we have not left any aggression unanswered," he said, adding that Iran can target everything the Zionists have in one operation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRGC general stressed that the martyrdom of the Resistance leaders does not weaken the Resistance Front but strengthens it.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

