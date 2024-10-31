Iran urges UN to adopt a strong stance against Zionist regime

He pointed out that Iran, within the framework of international law, will not hesitate for an instant to the legitimate defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the Israeli aggression.

In a letter addressing the members of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, Bahreini, in addition to describing the series of actions and adventurisms of the Israeli regime contrary to the international law against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, targeting the consular section of Iranian Embassy in Damascus, assassinating former Hamas chief martyr Ismail Haniyeh, who was the official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new president in Tehran, and attacking several military bases in Iran, considered these heinous actions as the gross violations of the basic principles of international law and emphasized that Iran reserves its inherent right to defend its citizens, interests, and national security under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He referred to Operations True-Promise I and II in response to the Israeli regime's repeated military aggressions and violations of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity and added, “After a period of restraint and observing the Security Council's significant inaction in addressing Israel's crimes and atrocities against Iran's sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, citizens, and national interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to Article 51 of the UN Charter and in full compliance with Iran's international legal obligations, especially international humanitarian law, conducted limited and precise military operations against some of the Israeli regime's military targets."

In the letter, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva called on the members of the UN Disarmament Conference and the international community to condemn these attacks and take serious and effective steps to force the Israeli regime to end its heinous crimes and atrocities.

Therefore, considering the consequences of the Israeli regime's aggressive actions, it is necessary for the international community and the United Nations to take a strong stance against this criminal Zionist regime and hold it accountable for its gross violations of international law and the commission of international crimes, he added.

MA/6274647