World needs moral teachings as those in Zoroastrianism

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – In an official message to the 11th World Zoroastrian Congress, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that the world is in dire need of moral teachings as those in Zoroastrianism.

Good Thoughts, Good Words and Good Deeds is one the main teachings which the world should pay attention to it, Rouhani wrote, adding, “this shows that our deeds and attitudes is influenced by our thoughts.”

“We should first modify our thoughts because the only way to reach good words and good deeds is through having good thoughts,” he stressed.

Zoroastrian Congress is a cause of pride for Iranians since Iran was the birthplace of Zoroaster, the messenger of righteousness, and also the first land of Zoroastrians, the massage reads.

“Zoroaster emphasizes that we must avoid duplicities and impurities, so that our lives would be filled with goodness,” he noted.

These tenets have always been respected by Iranians and have somehow build the foundations for Iranian philosophy which is then pursued by major figures like Avicenna and Suhrawardi, the message highlights.

Hoping that such congresses could send the message of this divine religion to all the world, Rouhani wished success and happiness for all Zoroastrians, especially those in India.

The 11th World Zoroastrian Congress has started on Friday and will continue to June 4 in Perth, Australia.

