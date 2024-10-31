Lebanon PM calls Israeli forced displacement order war crime

He blasted Israel for its forced displacement orders, the latest of which came earlier today for 10 towns and villages, along with a renewed order for Baalbek, Ain Bourday and Duris, Al Jazeera reported.

“The threats issued by the Israeli enemy against Lebanese civilians to evacuate entire cities and displace them from their areas and homes is an additional war crime added to the series of crimes committed by the Israeli enemy, including killing, destruction, and sabotage,” he said.

Mikati said he has conveyed this position to all diplomatic bodies, calling for intensifying political pressure to stop the deadly Israeli aggression. He also met with US Ambassador Lisa Johnson and Egyptian envoy Alaa Moussa as part of his efforts to reach a ceasefire for Lebanon.

MA/PR