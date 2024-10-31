Iran’s ICT min. to visit Venezuela, Cuba for bilateral talks

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s ICT minister will first visit the South American country and Caribbean region to hold high-profile talks with Venezuelan vice president and head of the Communication Regulatory Authority and also the vice-president for science and technology of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for boosting bilateral cooperation in the relevant field.

Facilitating and expanding cooperation between private companies of the two countries in the field of communications and information technology is one of the important topics between the Iranian ICT minister and his Venezuelan counterpart.

In addition, Iran’s ICT minister will travel to Cuba to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Havana regarding the postal cooperation which can boost the volume of postal exchanges between the two countries to a great extent.

Iran’s ICT minister will also pay a visit to the 40th Havana ICT Exhibition 2024 which will be held with the participation of Iranian companies and more than 50 countries of the world.

