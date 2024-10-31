Araghchi urges Iran-Indonesia coop. in support for Palestine

Araghchi made the remarks in an article published in The Jakarta Post on Wednesday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia, which he called a “milestone” that coincides with the early tenure of the newly inaugurated administrations in both nations.

“In light of the intensifying atrocities perpetrated by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people over the past year, the time has come for Iran and Indonesia to further consolidate their efforts in support of Palestinian independence, guided by the principle of self-determination for the Palestinian people,” he wrote.

He argued that the shared cultural heritage rooted in Asian traditions, a predominantly Muslim populace, non-alignment with the Eastern and Western blocs, sovereign and independent foreign policies, advocacy for decolonization, and, most significantly, unwavering support for the oppressed Palestinian people, are salient factors that have long forged and fortified the bonds between the peoples of Iran and Indonesia.

Highlighting the significance of the issue of Palestine, Araghchi said the Palestinian cause has taken a central stage in Iran and Indonesia’s international relations and cooperation.

“The positions and actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia on Palestine are deeply rooted not only in Islamic principles but also in the constitutional mandates of both nations,” he noted.

“Iran’s unwavering support, as enshrined in the third clause of Article 16 of its 1979 Constitution, which mandates unequivocal backing for the oppressed of the world, and Indonesia’s commitment, as articulated in the preamble of its 1945 Constitution calling for the eradication of colonialism, have ensured that both countries remain at the forefront of comprehensive support for the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The top Iranian diplomat concluded his article by saying that the principal trajectory of the foreign policy of the 14th administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to open new vistas of cooperation and to broaden comprehensive and friendly relations with all nations based on dialogue, collaboration, equality and mutual respect, emphasizing that within this framework, the reinforcement and consolidation of relations between Iran and Indonesia will remain a top priority.”

MA/IRN