Arab states could not even ensure arrival of aid to Gaza

At least 42,792 people have been killed and 100,412 others injured in the Israeli genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip since the events of October 7 last year, most of them children and women.

Death toll in Lebanon has also surged past 2,600 apart from over 12,000 others injured in the past month since the Israeli military launched its deadly onslaught against the Arab country.

The heinous crimes committed by the child-killing regime of Israel have caused condemnations from many countries across the world. However, Arab and Muslim countries, alongside human-rights bodies, play a crucial role in preventing the continuation of Tel Aviv's deadly onslaught against the Palestinian nation.

If Muslim countries fail to take measures against Israeli crimes, the scope of conflict will be spread into the whole Middle East region. In the wake of the silence of some Arab countries, the Zionists, in addition to Gaza, have intensified their aggression against Lebanon, Syria, and even Iran.

In order to shed more light on this issue, Mehr News Agency reached out to Turkish researcher and expert, Dr. Deniz Caner, asking her opinion on this matter.

What is the responsibility of the Muslim world particularly Arabs to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza?

In the first place, Muslim countries need to cut off all relations with Israel, which is committing genocide and massacre in Gaza.

Undoubtedly, we hope that these countries can unite and establish a Palestinian army against Israel, but this is a dream for now because Muslim countries have not yet resolved their conflicts among themselves. Personally, I do not have any expectations from Arab countries, which have not been able to show even a five percent performance for a year.

What is the Arab state's moral and humanitarian duty?

Arab countries have not been able to fulfill even five percent of their responsibilities towards their fellow citizens.

The goal of Israel and America, which bombard Gaza, Beirut, and Damascus every day and night, is neither Hamas nor Hezbollah. Their goal is all of us.

What measures can they take to back Palestinians?

Before anything else, Arab countries could have at least ensured that aid reached Gaza, but even this is an insurmountable problem now.

Oil and natural gas-rich countries could have used their huge capital against the USA and Israel and entered into some negotiations and at least ensured that the aid reached the Gazans in the best possible way, but they have not even done this.

The situation in the Middle East right now is unfortunate. Iran, Lebanon, and Syria are coming to the brink of war. This is a development that will not contribute anything to our region.



Interview by Marzieh Rahmani