Japan envoy calls for further development of ties with Iran

Tsukada made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The ambassador noted that Japan and Iran's millennium-long record of bilateral ties has provided the basis for enhancing cooperation on the exchange of knowledge, the construction of housing units, and the holding of training courses.

He further expressed satisfaction over the achievements gained on those grounds.

For her part, the Iranian minister stressed the importance of expanding ties in technology and transportation.

Referring to Iran’s position in geopolitics and geo-economics, Sadegh said the country can act as a bridge between Asia and Europe.

She added that Japan can have access to regional countries including those in the Central Asia region and the Caucasus through Iran.

The two countries have the potential to foster ties in the area of immunity, smart transportation, and earthquake-resistant building technologies.

In the meeting, the minister invited the Japanese officials to visit Iran to see the unique capacities of the country and exchange views about the cooperation.

In the meeting, the two officials underlined the need to establish direct flights between Iran and Japan.

