6th Intl. New Horizon Conf. kicks off in Mashhad, focuses on JCPOA, al-Quds

MASHHAD, May 13 (MNA) – 2nd day of the 6th International Conference of Independent Thinkers and Artists (New Horizon) kicked off in the capital city of Khorasan Razavi province, Mashhad, today on Sunday.

The conference will host academics, politicians, authors, journalists, activists, filmmakers, and media commentators from around the world to discuss different viewpoints and show worldwide solidarity with palestinian oppressed people.

The participants flocked to the three-day event from the UK, the United States, and several countries of Europe.

The conference chairman is Nader Talebzadeh who is an Iranian iconic cultural figure, documentary filmmaker and director of controversial movie The Messiah (2007), and prestigious TV host.

The theme of this year’s conference is “JERUSALEM/AL-QUDS, THE ETERNAL CAPITAL OF PALESTINE” which is organized by New Horizon Secretariat, as well as Secretariat of 6th International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada, and is taking place on May 12th through the 18th – 2018.

The event's press conference was held on Sunday, 6 of May, during which its chairman Nader Talebzadeh elaborated that the conference hosts special guests this year, including well-known senior officials who have already been in the Pentagon, as well as those we have invited to attend the conference for many years.

What we do in this event, he underlined, is like being a helping hand to the Foreign Ministry, to help public diplomacy, launch a kind of soft war and provide an opportunity for the guests to see each other in Tehran.

Touching upon the time of this event, Talebzade said, "the time for this conference was very important to us, because Americans are coming to Tehran following the time President of the United States Donald Trump makes a statement about JCPOA and al-Quds. In fact, it is planned that these people will gather here at this time. This is to say that some of the guests are veterans and prominent people who wrote important books about the 9/11 and are experts in this field.

The first edition of the International New Horizon Independent Conference was presented in 2012 along with a film festival centered on the related issues.

New Horizon conference and festival is aimed at providing a platform where independent thinkers can gather together, feature their films and engage in debate and deliberation on various aspects of world and the reality of Hollywood.

