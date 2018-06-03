UN resolution veto, murder of Palestinian nurse 'shame upon shame'

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a message on his Twitter page pointing to the murder of a Palestinian nurse by the Zionist occupation forces, and slammed the US veto of a UN resolution to call for the protection of Palestinian people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Javad Zarif describing the situation 'shame upon shame', said United States vetoed a Kuwaiti resolution on Saturday at a Security Council meeting calling for the protection of Palestinian people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

“In a week when Israeli regime airs an absurd message to Iranians while its US patrons veto a resolution condemning its use of deadly force against unarmed protesters, its snipers murder a Palestinian medic tending to the wounded. Shame upon shame,” the message reads.

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian nurse on Friday as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border. Razan Al-Najar, a 21-year-old volunteer medic, was shot as she ran toward the fortified border fence, east of the south Gaza city of Khan Younis, in a bid to reach a casualty.

The six-week-long Palestinian protests, which coincided with the seventy-year anniversary of the establishment of the fake regime of Israel and the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, came from the very first days with the Israeli heavyweight response, and its sniper rivals on Palestinian protesters on the Gaza-Israeli border.

