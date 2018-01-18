Intifada to foil plots against Palestine

Leader of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh wrote a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei where he discussed the plots devised by the world arrogance against al-Quds and Palestinians, and expressed his gratitude to the Iranian nation and the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei for the Resistance Movement, adding “with the advent of Intifada in al-Quds, we will, God willing, foil the plots masterminded by the tyrant of the age (Trump) and the double dealing world rulers wjo are after putting an end to Palestine.”

Having called the nation of Iran a civilized, stable and resistant people, Haniyeh added “all the Palestinians appreciate the stable, valuable stance adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran with respect to Palestine and al-Quds and the support they give to the Palestine Resistance Front.”

The letter highlights the great, dangerous schemes devised against the Muslim nations and enumerates the various hardships Palestinians go through, such as medical and economic problems, saying that the US and some of its allies are after directing global antagonism toward Iran and provoke Shia, Sunni conflicts.

“I believe in your great role in leading the Islamic Republic of Iran and its devoted commanders toward encountering the project that aims to terminate Palestine and I have faith in your call for public uprising against the enemy and avoiding the chasm devised by double dealing rulers,” says Haniyeh, addressing Ayatollah Khamenei in his letter.

Haniyeh thanks Iran for its support to Palestine and the Resistance Movement, and says that the only way to foil the plots against Palestine and al-Quds is the roaring presence of Intifada in the West Bank and al-Quds.

