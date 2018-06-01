Senior cleric urges govt. officials to solve economic woes

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Seyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard called on government officials to take more logical steps in line with solving problems facing most people of the country.

Today, Islamic Ummah has known its leader and steps in the direction as determined by the leader of Islamic Ummah, he said, adding, “the resistance front of the Islamic Ummah plays an important role against the domineering policies of the US in the best form possible.”

He pointed to the auspicious Holy Month of Ramadan and said, “patience and tolerance is one of the salient achievements of the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

During the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), martyrs and combatants resisted against arrogant powers in the battlefront and foiled their heinous objectives taken against the country.”

When the enemy embarks on threatening the victories of the Islamic Ummah and the Establishment, suitable ways should be provided for strengthening unity and amity among all walks of life in the country.”

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran has stood firmly with a superior position in the international community, he said, adding, “in the current situation, the country moves towards materializing sublime goals of the Islamic Revolution as clarified by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution ayatollah Khamenei.”

US government is now recognized as guilty and criminal in the world and should be held responsible for their crimes, Aboutorabifard reiterated.

In conclusion, he said, “we are witnessing the gradual deterioration of the US domination in the world and sovereignty of people in the region.”

