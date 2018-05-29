India not to support US unilateral anti-Iran sanctions: deputy FM

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy FM Gholamreza Ansari said that during the Monday visit of FM Zarif to New Delhi, the Indians assured Iran that they will not back US unilateral sanctions against Iran.

“The Indians told us that they won’t support unilateral sanctions against Iran and affirmed that India’s government resolutely backs the nuclear agreement,” said Gholamreza Ansari, Iranian Deputy Foreign minister for Economic Diplomacy, on Tuesday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks after the Monday visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to New Delhi.

“India is a friendly and close country in terms of economy, politics, and culture because India is in Iran’s civilizational domain and has always been of prime importance to us,” added the Iranian diplomat when asked what the achievements were of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to India in the post-US-withdrawal atmosphere.

“It is natural that when Iran is faced with special issues at the international arena, it explains to friends its stances in regards with regional and international developments,” asserted Mr. Ansari.

“After US unilateral withdrawal; from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, it was quite natural that Iran share its approaches and stances on this issue with its friends and allies and as India is one of our friends, and it has been our friend both before the sanctions and in the time of sanctions as well as after the JCPOA, the foreign minister decided to travel to India and exchange views with the officials of this country in regards with this issue,” recounted the Iranian diplomat.

“It is quite natural of this atmosphere to let Iran have different scenarios for continuing cooperation with its allies; so this visit had two major accomplishments; one was to recount our stances on US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, and the other to discuss mechanisms to continue trade and interaction between Iran and India,” he affirmed.

In a unilateral move on May 8, President Trump declared that he was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, unraveling the signature foreign policy achievement of his predecessor Barack Obama, and isolating US from its Western allies.

