Zarif in India to talk JCPOA, energy coop.

NEW DELHI, May 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif heading a politico-economic delegation has arrived in New Delhi early Mon. to talk with Indian officials on US pullout from JCPOA and ways to expand energy and transport cooperation.

Upon arrival in India early Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters that his working visit aims to continue consultations with the Indian political and economic partners in the fields of energy and transport cooperation.

He added that his accompanying delegation and he will hold talks with their counterparts on Monday afternoon on the Iran nuclear deal in the light of US unilateral pullout from the agreement; “our talks will focus on finding mechanisms that could serve the interests of both countries under the current situation and provide the proper ground for closer political and trade cooperation,” said Zarif.

“We have good relations and constant contact with the Indian side,” he added.

MS/4307780