Zarif’s India visit ‘unscheduled’, for talks on US pullout

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman said Fri. that FM Zarif’s visit to India was ‘unscheduled’, aimed at holding talks with Indian officials after US pullout from Iran nuclear deal.

Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks in response to head of Iran-India Joint Chamber of Commerce who said that no business person from the private sector had accompanied Zarif on his May 28 visit to India.

“During his recent visit to India, Iranian foreign minister was accompanied by a high-ranking politico-economic delegation active in major economic sectors such as energy and banks,” explained Ghasemi.

“It was an extraordinary visit aimed at holding talks with Indian officials on the current status of the JCPOA following the US withdrawal from the agreement,” said Ghasemi, adding that the visit was not a bilateral and pre-planned one.

Ghasemi went on to say, “it is an initiative of Zarif’s time in office to have representatives from the public and private economic sectors accompany him on the usual diplomatic and bilateral visits that have been planned by the government of the host country months in advance.”

“This process will continue within the framework of the Foreign Ministry’s programs in line with our economic diplomacy and in accordance with the situation, national interests and requirements,” Ghasemi added.

