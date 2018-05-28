Intl. community vigorously seeks to preserve JCPOA

NEW DELHI, May 28 (MNA) – The international community is fortunately very interested in vigorously preserving the JCPOA, said Iranian foreign minister during a visit to India on Monday afternoon.

After a meeting with Indian foreign minister in India’s New Delhi, Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to the achievements of his visit to India, saying “we have had various meetings at the level of deputy ministers in several ministries since this morning.”

According to MNA correspondent accompanying Zarif's team of journalists, the Iranian foreign minister quoted the Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj as saying during the meeting that the Indian government does not recognize unilateral sanctions against Iran, adding that the two sides have decided to develop relations in all areas.

He went on to note that the Central Bank of Iran (CBA) had good discussions in the continuation of oil cooperation, as well as oil exploration, cooperation on trade, monetary and financial transactions between the two countries.

According to Zarif, using national currencies and cooperation on railways, the Chabahar port and the North-South corridor for the wider transit cooperation between the two countries were among other issues discussed in the meetings.

The Iranian foreign minister said that during his long meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj this afternoon, they had reviewed all above issues and decided, in addition to the agreements, to form joint committees for both banking and business cooperation by the two sides.

Zarif added they have had good talks there, indicating the international community’s interest in vigorously preserving the Iran nuclear deal in the face of the US pullout and reinstatement of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Trade partners and other participants in the nuclear deal need to continue cooperation with Iran to keep the JCPOA alive, Zarif concluded.

