Iran enjoys higher status in intl. arena than few years ago

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Hossein Panahi, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Affairs said Wed. in the past, Iran was under 6 UN resolutions but now the situation is much better than few years ago.

“Let's compare the current situation of the Islamic Republic with a few years ago, when we were under 6 UN resolutions, while for 60 years, only a few countries were under such a number of resolutions.” Hossein Panahi said on Wednesday on a visit to Shiraz in the southwestern province of Fars.

Panahi said “Currently, a country that claims to be a superpower is in isolation and the whole world has opposed its action in withdrawing from the JCPOA.”

The Iranian deputy minister referred to the situation of tourism in Iran, saying “today, the tourism situation is much better than the past, with Shiraz is one of the major tourist hubs in the country.”

