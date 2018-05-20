Zarif urges Europe to take practical steps in supporting JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete that political supports for the JCPOA is not enough and urged European countries to take practical measure in support of the nuclear deal.

“The expectations from the European Union to preserve the JCPOA has soared and the union should take more practical steps to protect continuation of economic cooperation with Iran,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Sunday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in his meeting with EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete in Tehran. Mr. Cañete and his accompanying delegation were received by the Iranian minister on Sunday afternoon.

Referring to the status of the nuclear deal after the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the agreement, Mr. Cañete asserted that unity among European countries matters the most.

“Unity among European countries is of prime importance to safeguard the achievements of the JCPOA and the political determination of the European Union is focused on keeping the economic cooperation between European companies and Iran,” said the EU energy commissioner.

“US withdrawal from the JCPOA has caused problems for Europe but the message of the EU to Iran is keeping cooperation with Iran on preserving and practicing the JCPOA,” he highlighted.

