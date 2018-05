TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Tehran from Istanbul after attending the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In his intensive one-day visit to Istanbul aimed at attending OIC extraordinary summit on Palestine, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed Iran's views on the matter.

Rouhani proposed six initiatives and practical suggestions, calling on all Muslims and Islamic states to exercise unity in action and cooperation to build a more powerful, more stable region.

