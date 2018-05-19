Deepening Iran-Turkey ties to strengthen stability, security in region

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani stressed the importance of cooperation between Iran and Turkey in resolving regional issues, especially defending the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation, saying “development of Tehran-Ankara relations is beneficial to both nations and contributes to strengthening of stability and security in the region."

Speaking in a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey late on Friday, Hassan Rouhani referred to the extraordinary OIC summit and said “holding of this summit and it being welcomed in the current critical conditions of the region reflects the attention of Islamic countries to the Palestinian issue."

He also referred to the brotherly relations between the two countries in various commercial, economic, cultural and political fields, saying “faster development of banking cooperation between the two countries enables us to take the best advantage of trade potentials."

Dr Rouhani went on to mention the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said “we are witnessing that most of the countries of the region are against the US administration’s action and condemn it."

“Iran and Turkey have always been together in different situations and will continue to do so,” added Rouhani.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appreciated Dr Rouhani’s effective attendance at the extraordinary OIC summit and said “the authorities of the two countries have made very good efforts to deepen relations and cooperation and this trend must continue."

He also referred to the cooperation between Iran and Turkey in regional issues, saying “most of the US administration’s actions such as their unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and moving their embassy to Al-Quds are not legitimate and acceptable to other countries of the world."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for Istanbul to attend the OIC extraordinary summit on Friday to discuss “the latest serious developments in the State of Palestine.”

LR/PR