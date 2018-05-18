Extraordinary OIC summit kicks off in Istanbul

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – The extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began in Istanbul on Friday evening with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran taking part.

Upon arrival at the summit hall, President Hassan Rouhani and heads of state of Islamic countries taking part in the summit were welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

After posing for a photo, the heads of state began the OIC summit aimed at discussing the Palestinian situation.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran is set to express the views of the country on Palestine.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding an extraordinary summit in Istanbul to discuss “the latest serious developments in the State of Palestine.”

The organization, which comprises 57 member nations, said in a statement that the summit is held at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the chairman of the 13th session of the Islamic Summit Conference.

LR/PR