Pres. Rouhani lands in Istanbul to attend OIC summit

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani landed in Istanbul on Friday afternoon to attend OIC extraordinary summit on the latest serious developments in the State of Palestine.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary summit in Istanbul on Friday to discuss “the latest serious developments in the State of Palestine.”

The organization, which comprises 57 member nations, said in a statement that the summit will be held at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the chairman of the 13th session of the Islamic Summit Conference.

