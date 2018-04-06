Iran’s route; most economic transit corridor: Azerbaijani diplomat

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Bonyad Huseynov, the Azerbaijan Republic Ambassador to Tehran, said that the transit corridor passing through Iran is most economic transit rout in the region time-wise and cost-wise.

“The transit route through Iran is more effective than other routes 60 percent time-wise and 40 percent cost-wise,” said Azerbaijan Republic Ambassador to Tehran Bonyad Huseynov on Thursday in an interview with Iranian state-owned News Agency IRNA.

“More than 170 documents have been signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the past 20 years; out of these signed agreements 50 accords are in the area of economy. Especially in the past 5 years stronger economic contacts have been established between the two countries,” asserted the Azerbaijani diplomat.

“In the past 5 years the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan have held 11 bilateral meetings out of which 7 meetings were held at the capital cities of the two countries and the rest have been held on the sidelines of international conferences,” recounted Mr. Huseynov.

“Based on the decision made by the presidents of the two countries, the Azerbaijani railroad has entered the Iranian soil. Accordingly, a belt rail road of 6.5 kilometer has followed a bridge over the Aras river to join Iranian railroad,” added the Azerbaijani envoy to Tehran.

