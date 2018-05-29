Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition kicks off in Baku

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The 25th edition of Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference kicked off in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on Tue. May 29 in the presence of 312 companies from 32 countries.

As the sole representative of Iran’s public sector, University Jihad (Academic Center for Education, Research and Cultural Activities) will attend 25th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition that will run from May 29 to June 1 in Azeri capital Baku.

In addition, North Drilling Company, belonging to the private sector of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will attend this prestigious exhibition.

Belarus, Italy and Russia have also attended the exhibition. 20 percent of companies have participated for the first time in this edition of exhibition. Moreover, 30 percent of exhibitors have participated in this exhibition from the Republic of Azerbaijan.

International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference is held concurrent with this exhibition.

Determination of oil and gas price, challenges and investment opportunities in oil and gas projects, analysis of energy security, oil refining and prospect of petrochemical industry, significance of repair and maintenance services for oil and petrochemical industry as well as effects of digital technology in the oil and gas industry will be discussed in this Conference.

MA/IRN82929338