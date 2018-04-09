FM Zarif meets his Senegalese counterpart in Dakar

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Senegal as the first stop of his four-nation tour, met with Senegalese counterpart on Monday in Senegalese capital city of Dakar.

Prior to this meeting, he attended at the Joint Economic Meeting of Iran and Senegal where the Senegalese Minister for Trade, Consumer Affairs, the Informal Sector, and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Alioune Sarr accompanied him.

Earlier, before meeting his counterpart in Dakar, Mr. Zarif met with Senegalese Speaker Moustapha Niasse who also serves as the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

