Zarif discusses VOA, banking coop. with Senegalese pres.

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed areas of mutual interests with Senegalese president on Monday.

During the meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Sidiki Kaba and Minister of Economy and Finance Amadou BA, Zarif pointed out the importance of Iran’s cooperation with Senegal in different areas, Zarif called for further banking relations between the two countries, the facilities necessary to issue visa on arrival (VOA) to Iranians, especially businessmen and entrepreneurs, approving the agreement to avoid double taxation in the National Assembly of Senegal and extension of the tax activities of Iranian companies operating in Senegal.

Foreign minister of Iran also highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil, gas and modern technologies, including nanotechnology and biotechnology.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, for his part, emphasized the need for the implementation of agreements on the areas mentioned by Iranian foreign minister, calling for using Iran’s experience, especially in the oil and gas sectors.

The two sides also addressed regional issues, including developments in Syria and Yemen, among other issues.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived early Monday in Senegal as part of his four-nation tour, which will also take him to Namibia, Brazil and Uruguay at the head of a high-level political and economic team.

