Iran, Kazakhstan vow to ease economic relations

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – In a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif his Kazakh counterpart Abdrakhmanov, the two sides voiced determination to pave the way for stronger economic ties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who travelled to Kazakh capital city of Astana on Thursday to attend the trilateral meeting of the guarantor states of Syrian crisis settlement, met with his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, on Friday morning at a working breakfast.

During the bilateral meeting, the foreign ministers of Iran and Kazakhstan emphasized the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy, transit, joint ventures and trade exchanges.

Other issues discussed at the meeting were facilitating the issuance of visas for economic activists of the two countries, removing barriers to banking cooperation, and paving the way for Kazakh companies willing to invest in transportation sectors in Iran.

Foreign ministers of Iran and Kazakhstan also exchanged views on the most important regional and international issues.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and Turkey were hosted by the Kazakh government to hold the meeting dedicated to review the efficiency of the last 8 rounds f Syrian peace talks held in Astana in the past year.

