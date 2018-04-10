Zarif, Senegal’s assembly pres. discuss regional crises

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif held talks Mon. with President of the National Assembly of Senegal Moustapha Niasse on crises facing Palestine, Syria, Yemen and other countries in the region.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accompanied by a high-ranking politico-economic delegation arrived in Dakar Mon. morning for a one-day visit packed with back-to-back meetings with his counterpart Sidiki Kaba, President Macky Sall, and President of the National Assembly of Senegal Moustapha Niasse.

During his meeting with Moustapha Niasse, Zarif noted the many cultural commonalities between Iran and Senegal, and called for joint cooperation in the fight against extremism, as well as in realization of the rights of the Palestinian people, particularly in the light of the recent escalation of crimes committed by the Israeli regime against them.

Elsewhere, Zarif stressed the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the current regional crises, adding “from the very beginning, Iran has been of the opinion that the crises in Syria and Yemen do not have a military solution.”

The Iranian diplomat further highlighted the need for talks as a way to resolve issues in the Islamic World.

The Senegalese parliamentary official, for his part, noted his last year’s visit to Tehran during which he was informed of Iran’s advances in various fields.

He further voiced his country’s keen interest in benefiting from Iran’s progress and educational capacities in various sectors.

