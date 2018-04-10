Zarif arrives in Brazil as 2nd leg of Africa, S America tour

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accompanied by a high-ranking politico-economic delegation arrived in Brazil Tue. morning as the second leg of his four-nation African, South American tour.

Zarif arrived in Brazil early Tuesday morning following his one-day visit to Dakar with a packed schedule of meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, Presidents of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse, and Foreign Minister Sidiki Kaba.

After his meeting with President Macky Sall, Zarif told reporters that the meeting focused on regional and international issues, as well as talks on expansion of bilateral economic relations between Iran and Senegal. He noted that the two sides were fully determined to expand economic cooperation.

“I am very happy to see that the orders issues by the Senegalese president will bring about a very bright future for economic cooperation between the public and private sectors of the two countries,” Zarif said Monday in Dakar.

Earlier that day, the Iranian top diplomat held talks with his Senegalese counterpart, during which the sides conferred on various aspects of their bilateral relations. He then took part in a Joint Economic Meeting of Iran and Senegal.

In Zarif’s presence, a contract was signed between Iran’s Gitipasan Industries Group and Senegal’s Salih Group on the construction of phase 1 of a residential area in Dakar.

Zarif and his accompanying delegation arrived in Senegal as the first leg of his four-nation African, South American tour. He will leave Brazil for Uruguay and Namibia next.

