FM Zarif meets with PUIC Sec. Gen. Niasse in Dakar

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Senegalese capital city of Dakar, in the first stop of his tour of four countries of Senegal, Namibia, Brazil and Uruguay, met with Senegalese Speaker Moustapha Niasse who also serves as the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

Early on January, participants in the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) meeting elected without contest the Senegalese speaker Moustapha Niasse as the union secretary general for a four-year mandate.

During the meeting, Mr. Zarif and Mr. Niasse exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, Africa, and the world.

Also the issues related to OIC member states were among the things Mr. Zarif and Mr. Niasse discussed in the meeting.

On the first stop of his four-nation tour, the Iranian diplomatic chief arrived in Dakar early on Monday.

