Strengthening economic ties on agenda of Africa, S America tour

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iran foreign minister who embarked on a tour of Africa and South America on Sunday evening said the trip was aimed at strengthening economic relations.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks upon arrival in Senegal on Monday morning, adding that the trip to four countries in Africa and South America is aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the large politico-economic delegation accompanying him is in line with that goal.

"We have good relations with Senegal and there is good economic cooperation," Zarif said, adding that on the visit, he will hold meetings on bilateral economic cooperation with Senegalese officials.

Iran’s foreign minister went on to stress that Senegal is an important country in Africa.

The Iranian foreign minister stated that Iran is currently present in Senegal’s car market, adding there are more grounds for further strengthening relations.

Zarif went on to hope that they can expand bilateral ties and develop non-oil exports to Senegal and three other countries.

In addition to Senegal, the Iranian delegation are scheduled to visit Namibia, Brazil, and Uruguay as well.

