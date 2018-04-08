FM Zarif embarks on Africa, South America tour

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign ministry started a regional tour of Africa and South America at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Saturday afternoon, on his tour, Zarif will stop in Senegal, Namibia, Brazil, and Uruguay to meet with senior political, economic, and parliamentary officials of those countries and exchange views with them.

The Iranian top diplomat is also expected to address some think-tank and institutes in those countries, according to Ghasemi.

The Iranian delegation include a large number of the CEOs of Iranian enterprises and companies.

