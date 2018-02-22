Tehran, Madrid ink 2 MoUs

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iran and Spain signed and sealed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in Tehran in the political, economic and rail transport fields.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Spanish counterpart Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo on Wednesday afternoon.

In this meeting, Spanish foreign minister pointed to the longstanding history of amicable relationship between Iran and Spain in all fields and said, “this is the first time that I visit Iran and it is hoped that the two countries will strengthen their ties in the best form possible in future.”

He pointed to the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “as a member of European Union, Spain is fully committed to this significant deal.”

While exchanging their views on bilateral, regional and international ties, the two sides placed special emphasis on expanding and developing cooperation in tourism and environmental fields, advanced technologies, transport sector, etc.

