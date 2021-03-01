CAS rejects IJF claims, orders to remove Iran Judo suspension

After more than a year of having Iran suspended from all competitions, administrative and social activities organized or authorized by the International Judo Federation and its Unions, the CAS in a letter to the Iranian Judo Federation announced the removal of the suspension.

Following what happened during the World Judo Championships Tokyo 2019, the IJF suspended Iran Judo Federation from all competitions in September 2019.

The IJF claimed that the August 28th, 2019, during the last 2019 World Championships in Tokyo, a judoka from Iran Saeid Mollaei (-81kg) lost to his Belgian rival to avoid a potential contest against an Israeli athlete.

During this time, the Iran Judo Federation submitted three appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision taken by IJF.

Eventually, on February 1, 2021, the international body removed the suspension.

HJ/5159187