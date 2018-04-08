Iran, Venezuela ink pharmaceutical MoU

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – A comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Iran and Venezuela in the field of pharmaceuticals in the presence of Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr. Seyyed Hasan Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Venezuelan Jorge Arreaza Montserrat.

The MoU, which was signed on Saturday, underlined strengthening mutual cooperation on the export of medicine to Venezuela, producing and registering Iranian medicines in Venezuela and also offering specialized training services in the pharmaceutical field.

Iran’s potentials and capabilities in the field of medical knowledge and healthcare services are known in the region, Dr. Hashemi said, adding, “it is for years that Islamic Republic of Iran has stood at the first rank in medical terms in the region.”

Iran and Venezuela can have widespread cooperation in the field of medicine and medical equipment, he emphasized.

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help Venezuela in fighting against Malaria, he said and added, “giant steps have been taken in the field of reducing the growing trend of diseases such as Malaria in the country.”

Upon signing and sealing this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), relevant pharmaceutical problem of Venezuela would be solved, he noted.

Venezuelan companies can use high capacities of Iranian pharmaceutical companies for producing drug with their brand names, he said, adding, “moreover meeting demands of this country, Venezuela can spur its export activities in this respect.”

In conclusion, Iranian minister of health proposed organizing Iran’s Capabilities’ Exhibition in the field of health and medicine and said, “we hope that Iran can help Venezuela in the field of provision of drug, vaccine, medicine and medical equipment.”

For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Venezuelan Jorge Arreaza Montserrat said, “achieving palpable results in the field of health is one of our main missions in our cooperation with Iran.”

He pointed to Iran’s salient progresses in the field of production of drug and medical equipment and added, “Venezuela attaches great importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of strengthening medical cooperation.”

In the end, Venezuelan foreign minister once again reiterated that mutual cooperation between Iran and Venezuela can help promote bilateral cooperation in the field of medicine and drug.

