Iran seeks to set up powerful research complex in global arena

The Iranian deputy minister, who is the head of Agricultural Research, Training and Promotion Organization, said that his organization is after strengthening scientific and research institutes such as Razi Research Center and also establishing powerful scientific hub in the world arena.

Speaking in his first visit to Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, based in Karaj, Alborz province, he called on relevant officials to take effective steps in line with strengthening this research center.

He pointed to the long and fruitful history of the institute in the production of biological products and the key role of the research center in the health sector of the country and added, “due to relentless efforts of researchers at this prestigious institute, the country has managed to eradicate or contain hazardous diseases.”

The deputy ministry of agriculture also paied a visit to Anaerobic Vaccine Production Department of the center.

MA/IRN82978441