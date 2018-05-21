Iranian MS drug to be manufactured in Turkey

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The technical knowledge along with main material to produce the Iranian drug for multiple sclerosis (MS) namely Glatiramer Acetate is going to be transferred to a company in Turkey.

The license for producing the Iranian Glatiramer Acetate in Turkey have been issued upon an agreement, said Sediqe Sadat Naimi, deputy chief Tofigh Daru Research & Engineering Company in research affairs.

She went on to say that the initial steps for manufacturing this drug was started some 8 years ago and 2 years later, Iran achieved the required knowledge.

This drug was exclusively produced by an Israeli company, she said, adding that Iranian patients were denied access to Glatiramer Acetate and this encouraged researchers to gain its manufacturing knowledge.

Currently, this drug is being produced in many domestic pharmaceutical companies, she highlighted.

Glatiramer Acetate is an injectable drug which helps MS patients to control their disease, she added.

The manufacturing of this drug in Turkey is estimated to yield some $20 million for Iran.

