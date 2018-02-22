Iran ready to help Venezuela current issues

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Director General for American Affairs Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said here on Thursday that both the government and private sector of the Islamic Republic of Iran are ready to help the nation and government of Venezuela in order to overcome the current situation.

Keshavarzzadeh, who is in Caracas for talks with Venezuelan officials, made the above remark late on Wednesday in his meeting with Venezuelan Sectoral Vice President of Economy Wilmar Soteldo.

The two sides pointed to the proper political and economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Venezuela and placed special emphasis on formulating appropriate strategies for entering a new era of business and economic cooperation.

The Iranian and Venezuelan officials also stressed the necessity for adopting new policies in line with widening Tehran-Caracas relations based on present conditions.

According to the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) made previously, it was stipulated that the roadmap for economic relations between the two countries would be launched with the aim of creating new mobility in this part of relationship in an expert-level session in the presence of experts of the two parties.

For his part, Venezuela’s vice president for economic affairs pointed to some of projects constructed by the Iranian companies in Venezuela in past years and stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the few countries which helped transfer of technology and technical knowhow to this country.”

He expressed his special thanks to the perseverance and seriousness of the noble nation of Iran in tackling and resisting sanctions in various dimensions and said, “now, it is the turn of the Venezuelan nation to move along with the path taken by the people of Iran and reduce dependency on its oil-driven economy.

On the sidelines of his visit to Venezuelan capital Caracas, visiting Keshavarzzadeh also met with Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Felix Plasencia.

