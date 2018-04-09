Official calls for promoting medical equipment export to Brazil

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Deputy Minister of Health and Director General of Medical Equipment Office the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Reza Masa’eli urged the promotion of export of domestically-manufactured medical equipment to Brazil.

Turning to the presence of domestic manufacturers of medical equipment in the international exhibitions, he said, “the issue of promotion of export of medical equipment is one of the most important programs of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education in the current year (started March 21, 2018).”

With the planning made in this regard, export of medical equipment to other countries will experience a considerable 10fold increase in the current year (started March 21, 2018) as compared to a year earlier.

He put the country’s total export value of medical equipment in the last Iranian calendar year in 1396 (ended March 20, 2018) at $24 million, expandable to $240 million in the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 21, 2018).

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general added, “the Ministry of Health and Medical Education follows up the issue of export of medical equipment in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strictly.”

For this purpose, “we will visit some countries including Brazil, Senegal, Namibia and Uruguay soon in order to follow up the issue seriously.”

Development and promotion of export of medical equipment as well as participation of domestic manufacturers of medical equipment in Hospitalar Sao Paulo 2018 has been cited as the main topic of discussion of this visit, Masa’eli emphasized.

Hospitalar is an International Trade Fair for Hospital Equipment & Supplies in Sao Paulo. It offers the visitor an overview of the latest modern medical technology and devices. The fair is the leading trading venue in South America for new technology and thus provides a good opportunity for products and services to hospitals, clinics and laboratories for sale.

In conclusion, Deputy Minister of Health and Director General of Medical Equipment Office the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Reza Masa’eli pointed to the promotion of quality of domestically-manufactured medical equipment and added, “the development and promotion of medical equipment according to the international and European standards has also been considered as one of the other objectives of the visit, for, all domestically-manufactured medical equipment and machinery should receive international standards and certificates in the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 21, 2018).”

MA/4266271