Moscow seeking to expand pharmaceutical coop. with Tehran

Speaking in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency, Mikhail Murashko said that Moscow-Tehran bilateral contacts in the field of pharmaceutical cooperation are regular, stressing that such cooperation will continue.

Referring to the advanced achievements of Iran in the production of pharmaceutical products, he said that his country intends to expand bilateral relations with Iran.

Earlier this week, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali discussed the development of Iran-Russia cooperation in the field of health, medicine, and medical equipment with Sergei Glagolev, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation.

Jalali, in this meeting, called for comprehensive development of health cooperation with this country, referring to the good and constructive cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in combating COVID-19.

RHM/IRN84714100