Iran ready to meet Iraq’s pharmaceutical, medical needs

In a meeting with Iraqi Health Minister Salih al-Hasnawi in Tehran on Sunday, Mohammad Mokhber underlined the need for expanding ties between the Iranian and Iraqi health ministries in various areas.

“The Iranian companies that produce medicines and advanced medical items are ready to meet Iraq’s medical and pharmaceutical needs,” he said.

“Through joint cooperation, Iran and Iraq can set up a pharmaceutical production line and export medicines to the Islamic countries as a pioneer in the region.”

He said while Tehran-Baghdad relations are positive and developing in political, economic, and cultural fields, they need to strengthen bilateral ties.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported Iraq’s stability, security, independence, territorial integrity and authority, as well as its regional and international status,” he added.

Hasnawi, for his part, said that the major priority of the Iraqi government is to consolidate bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic.

An Iraqi company has signed a contract with Iran to produce medicines in the Arab country, he pointed out, voicing Baghdad’s preparedness to provide the ground for Iranian factories and pharmaceutical companies to operate in Iraq.

