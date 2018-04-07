Iran follows defense-deterrence with active presence on waters

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters said Sat. that Iran follows the policy of “defense-deterrence” through an “inclusive and active” presence in Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with Army and IRGC commanders on the sidelines of his field assessment of Makran coastal strip and the Persian Gulf coasts and islands in southern Iran.

The regions surrounding the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman have a special place in the defense and security policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stressed.

He went on to add, “the Islamic Republic of Iran, while monitoring all moves and developments, is fully prepared for any defense and offensive response at the same time as it seeks to manage incidents and prevent the escalation of tension and conflict in the region.”

“Our policy in the Persian Gulf region is governed by three fundamental principles of active engagement and cooperation with neighboring countries, defending security and stability in the region, and a decisive response to any meddling measures by trans-regional powers in the region,” he concluded.

